Need Money? 1300 Positions to be Filled at the MN State Fair

Here we are at (almost) the end of Summer when we start hearing about the Great Minnesota Get-Together otherwise known as the State Fair. And they are hiring. They are looking to add about 1300 people to help out in various spots throughout the fair.

If you are looking to make some easy fast cash at the end of the summer, this might be just the thing for you.

There is a job fair being held on July 27th (tomorrow) at the North End Event Center on the State Fairgrounds. Anyone and everyone is welcome at the job fair and registration is available online but you can also do that when you arrive at the job fair which is scheduled from 4pm-7pm Wednesday. But it is recommended that you register beforehand to make the process a bit smoother and faster.

The fair runs for 12 days and there is a variety of positions available. Basically, if you are ready and able, and meet the requirements after a background check, they will find a spot for you.

Obviously, most of these positions are just for the 12 days of the State Fair, but there are some opportunities for a full-time career. Start off as a part time employee of the fair, and possibly turn that into a full time position. Or, just take advantage of the free admission, making friends and having a great experience at the end of the Summer.

