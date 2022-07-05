We talked with Kate from the Tri County Humane Society today about this week's featured adoptable pet.

Opal was today's guest. She is an Australian Cattle Dog mix. She is just over 3 years old and VERY active. She loves to run and play and would do well with families that live an active lifestyle and/or have a fenced in yard so she could run around all she wants.

She is a medium to large sized dog as she weighs in just over 50 pounds. So she isn't huge, but she is definitely not a toy breed or a small/lap dog. Although she may think she is! You know those dogs who are a bit too big to sit on your lap, but they try to anyway. It's adorable.

Get our free mobile app

If you do have other dogs or other pets already in the house, since Opal was a transfer, it's not known if she will do well with other animals, or kids, for that matter. Apparently she does well at the humane society, so far. But if you do have other animals or kids in the house and you are questioning if Opal will be the right fit, the best thing to do is to make an appointment to see her and make some introductions. You can contact the TCHS on their website here.

Opal just looks like a happy dog, and apparently she is very happy and energetic at the humane society. So, one would expect that if she is happy there, she will be ecstatic to be adopted into a family that wants an energetic dog.

Every Tuesday we feature an adoptable pet of the week. Check back to see who we feature next week.