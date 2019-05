ST. CLOUD -- We had about three inches of rain over the weekend here in St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we officially had 2.98 inches from Friday evening through Sunday.

We're now up to 4.36 inches of rain for the month, which is more than 2 1/2 inches above normal.

So far for the spring, we've had 9.35 inches of rain since March 1st, which is about 3 1/2 inches above normal.