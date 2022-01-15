Nearly A Foot of Snow in Southwestern Minnesota Friday

UNDATED -- The heaviest snow that fell on Friday was in southwestern Minnesota.

National Weather Service snow totals:

Garvin - 10"

Marshall - 10"

Madison - 9"

Granite Falls - 9"

Mankato - 8.5"

Heron Lake - 8"

St. Peter - 7.5"

Willmar - 7.2"

Pleasant Lake - 4.5"

St. Cloud - 3.3"

Maple Lake - 3"

With Friday's snow, St. Cloud now has had 6.8 inches of snow so far in January. The snow total for St. Cloud for the season so far is up to 26.8 inches, which is about 5 1/2 inches above normal.