ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A holiday musical is returning to a downtown St. Cloud theater the next two weekends.

"The Naughty List 2" will be performed on the Gnarly Bard stage.

Owner Bubba Hollenhorst says the sequel to last year's popular show has familiar themes.

A similar premise, we're in Santa's workshop with Kiwi the Elf, and we get to see a bunch of sketches of people doing questionable things, and along with Kiwi, you get to help decide if they are naughty or nice. We've got a live jazz trio, and we do a bunch of original songs and holiday classics. It was a lot of fun last year.

Hollenhorst says they are sold out for this Friday night and Saturday night, but there are still a few tickets left for the Saturday matinee and on Sunday. They also have a few tickets left for the performances next weekend. He says they added the two Saturday matinees to this year's schedule because the show was so popular last year.

Tickets remain for:

12/6 - 2:00 p.m.

12/7 - 2:00 p.m.

12/12 - 7:30 p.m.

12/13 - 2:00 p.m.

12/13 - 7:30 p.m.

Also on the Gnarly Bard holiday schedule is Paul Spring live on Friday, December 19th. Spring was raised in St. Cloud and is now based in New York City.

On Saturday, December 20th, is "A Charlie Brown Christmas" performed by the Ted Godbout Trio.

Gnarly Bard Theater is located at 804 West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud.