National Weather Service Expecting Snowy, Warm Winter

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has released its prediction for this winter's weather.

They say much of the country should be warmer than average and the upper Midwest is expected to be snowier than normal December through February.

National Weather Service

The wetter-than-average conditions are most likely here in the northern plains and Great Lakes region.

National Weather Service

The greatest likelihood for warmer-than-normal conditions span a large part of the lower 48 states, with the northern plains and Great Lakes region expected to be closer to normal for temperatures.