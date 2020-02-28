Nancy P. Stang, 68, South Haven

June 22, 1951 – February 26, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Nancy P. Stang will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, March 3 at St. Wendelin’s Church in Luxemburg. There will be a visitation held from 3:00 to 8:00PM on Monday, March 2 at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud, as well as from 9:30AM to 10:30AM on Tuesday before the Mass, ALSO at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home. Parish Prayers will be held at 3:00PM on Monday at the funeral home.

Nancy passed away on Wednesday, February 26 at her home in South Haven, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 22, 1951 in St. Cloud to Lester and Alice (Walker) Kuffel. On July 31, 1971 she was united in marriage to Ron Stang at Saints Peter & Paul Church in Gilman. Nancy worked in data management for Centracare Health for over 25 years before her retirement in 2017.

Nancy cherished each moment with family and friends above all other things; she loved to travel with her family as well as going on numerous camping trips. She was proud to follow her grandchildren’s various sports and activities; and she was always in the mood for a family card game. Nancy was skunking her kids until the very end. Nancy was also a well-known and respected representative for Avon care products.

Nancy will always be remembered by her husband of nearly 50 years, Ron Stang; children, Josh (Amy) Stang of Clear Lake, Greg (Jolene) Stang of South Haven, and Katie (Sam) Sant of Robbinsdale; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Tina McIver; as well as many extended family and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Alice Kuffel; siblings, Joanne Kosloski, John Kuffel, Dorothy Helgeson, Bette Goenner, Conrad Kuffel, and Mary Holter.