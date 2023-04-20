Nancy M. Gottfried, 83, Waite Park

June 21, 1939 - April 18, 2023

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Nancy M. Gottfried, age 83 of Waite Park, MN who died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Leroy Scheierl will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Nancy was born on June 21, 1939, to Harold Heiber and Frances Schaper in Minneapolis. In 1961 she graduated from the College of St. Scholastica with a degree in social work. She was a lifelong learner who pursued college courses in German and piano later in life. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed musicals, theater, movies and TV. In 1961 Nancy married George Gottfried and together they had eight children. Nancy loved to tell stories, reminisce, socialize and make connections with people. She was a savvy bridge player and loved gatherings with her card groups and birthday club. She enjoyed the finer things in life and loved to create special moments with family and friends. Nancy was caring and kind, optimistic, determined, and witty. Nancy will be remembered for her sweet personality, sense of humor, and kind heart. Above all she cherished the time that she spent with her children, grandchildren, and her many friends.

She is survived by her children: Juli (James) Malcolm of St. Paul, MN; Elizabeth Tilak of Denver, CO; Mike (Lisa) Gottfried of Manchester, MO; Kathy (Steve) Randall of Lawrence, KS; Drew (Connie) Gottfried of Maplewood, MN; Ben (Deb) Gottfried of Northfield, MN; Nate (Dave Pittman) of Silver Spring, MD; Sarah (Kaylynn Brown) Gottfried of Madison, WI; and her 16 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; step-father W.H. Schaper; and siblings Marilyn Dady and Robert Heiber, and nephew Anthony Heiber.

A special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital, Home Instead, and JoyGenea.

Memorials preferred to the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery.