Nancy Latterell, 77, Foley

June 18, 1940 - November 5, 2017

Nancy Lee (Ogg) Latterell was born June 18, 1940 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the daughter of Henry and Margaret Delores (Haley) Ogg. She graduated from Foley High School in 1958. On May 29, 1962, she was united in marriage with William ‘Bill’ Latterell Jr. at St. John’s Catholic Church. The couple made their home in St. George Township and was blessed with three children. She worked many years for Benton County Human Services and retired in 2004. Nancy was a social butterfly and sincerely enjoyed all of the friendships she had in various circles. She was always busy giving of her time and talents; whether it be on the PTO when her children were young, to Foley Area CARE, and the All-Class Reunion Committee. She enjoyed finding unique Disney Collectibles, doing crafts, stamping, and was fanatic decorating for Christmas each year. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.