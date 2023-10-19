Nancy C. Haag, 83, Eden Valley

June 17, 1940 - October 17, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Church of Our Lady in Manannah for Nancy C. Haag of Eden Valley. Reverend Jeff Horjsi will officiate. Visitation will begin after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in the Church of Our Lady Parish Cemetery. A luncheon will begin after services in the Church Hall.

Nancy was born on June 17th, 1940 in Paynesville, MN to Fred and Gen (Holper) Koenig. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon and attended St. Benedict College for one year.

While working at the Paynesville Hospital and providing care for Arthur Sr., Nancy met Arthur Jr. and on August 12th, 1961, Nancy and Arthur married. She was a loving and supportive wife and mother for over 62 years. To this union was born five children – Bryan (Linda), Bradley (Judy), Lynae Kern (Larry), Lesley Pallies (Don), and Arthur III (Stacy).

Nancy had a strong faith in God, which was a central part of her life. Her belief provided constant direction for her life and the life of her family.

If you met Nancy once, she likely touched your life in some way, and you would know that she loved spending time with and talking about her family, whether it be her husband, children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren. A very hard working and strong woman, she seemed to never sit down. Her selflessness showed with her constant work on the farm, raising and caring for family, and various caregiving jobs and responsibilities. Her hobbies included crocheting, gardening, canning, and reading. She crocheted countless baby afghans over the years, donating many to the church and her family. She also loved cooking, making flower arrangements, and flying when she traveled (taking a trip to Ireland with her girls in 2013).

Family gatherings and visits provided the best memories. Nancy has 11 grandchildren – Eileen, Aaron, Bronson and Bobbi Jo (Brad & Judy Haag); Amber and Michael (Lynae & Larry Kern); Elizabeth and Isabelle (Lesley & Don Pallies); Brooke, Avery and Claire (Art & Stacy Haag). Nancy (“Nana”) has 6 great-grandchildren – Eli and Aubrey (Aaron & Kathy Haag); Brennan and Tanner (Amber Kern); Logan and Emmarie (Michael & Morgan Kern).

Nancy passed away Tuesday, Oct. 17 at home, surrounded by family. Nancy was 83 years old.

Nancy was preceded in death by parents Fred and Gen Koenig, brother Tom, and step-grandson Gary Brink (Linda and Bryan).

Our family is extremely thankful for the support and prayers from family and friends during this time, and as we remember how Nancy touched our lives. We are also grateful for the support of Father Jeff and Deacon Roger and his wife Pam during this journey. We cannot thank you enough!