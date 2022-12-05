Nancy A. Heisick, 72, Big Lake

June 5, 1950 - December 3, 2022

attachment-Nancy Heisick loading...

Nancy A. Heisick, age 72, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Nancy’s family will be holding a service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Nancy was born June 5, 1950 in Austin to Edward & Alice (Schwartz) Schwamm. She married Terrance Heisick and worked as a speech therapist, fundraiser and hair stylist. Nancy was proud of volunteering at the Becker Primary School. She loved the lake and riding on the pontoon. Nancy was witty and had a great sense of humor.

Nancy is survived by friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terrance; brother, Arnie; and sister, Shirley.