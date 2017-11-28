Myron L. Felix, 85, Cold Spring

October 7, 1932 - November 26, 2017



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring for Myron L. Felix, age 85, of Cold Spring, Minnesota.

Myron passed away on Sunday, November 26 at the St. Cloud Hospital with his family by his side. Reverend Matthew Luft, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday at St. Boniface Church and again one hour prior to funeral Mass on Saturday. Time for sharing will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Myron was born October 7, 1932 to Myron and Laura (Hoffman) Felix in Fairhaven Twp, MN. He grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Tech High School in 1950. He married Lenore Lansing on May 27, 1952 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They have enjoyed 65 years together and raised ten children.

He is survived by his wife, Lenore; children, Peggy Lindsay (Tim dec.), Laurie (Steve) Silbernick, Susan Zimmer (Dennis Petersen), Dan (Lori) Felix, Jeannie (Ray) Grot, Patty (dec.) (Randy) Lesar, Connie Felix (Jim Brugh), Bob (Rose) Felix, Mike Felix (Joyce Dingmann), Kat (Dennis) Felix-Drontle, 35 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 9 great-greats; and brother, James Felix, as well as countless relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Patty; grand-daughter, Kristina Felix; great-great grandson, Simon Goff; and sister, BettyAnn Van Lith.

Myron continued the family business in “dirt work” as he called it, becoming superintendent of the Hardrives hotmix bituminous operation after his father sold the business in 1962. After working there for ten years he joined Landwehr Heavy Moving as operator/foreman in their excavation operations. He served as Cold Spring City Maintenance Superintendent for two years before starting his own business, Felix Co. Excavating in the early 1980s and his sons, Mike and Dan joined him in 1983 and 1984. He semi-retired in about 2000.

Myron had a passion for antique trucks, cars tractors and construction equipment, and leaves many restored and planned-to-be restored vehicles, mostly trucks and tractors. His good friend, Leonard Schmitz, has been his all-around restoration man. A 1948 stake-bed Ford truck was shipped to Invercargill, New Zealand to be part of the Bill Richardson antique truck museum there.

Myron was a charter member of Barber Shoppers, a member of the Pantowners Car Club, the Metro Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society, The Albany Pioneer Club and several tractor clubs.

The Felix family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the St. Cloud Hospital ICU for tireless and compassionate medical and spiritual care.