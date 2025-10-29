June 23, 1937 - October 22, 2025

An abbreviated prayer service to bless the life of Myron J. Ahle will take place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 3 PM, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home located at 3013 Roosevelt Rd, St. Cloud, MN 56301. Myron Ahle passed away peacefully on October 22, 2025, in Maplewood, Minnesota. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in St. Cloud.

Born June 23, 1937, in New Ulm, Minnesota, to John and Olivia (Cora Shellum) Ahle, Myron grew up playing basketball and developing the lifelong love of sports that would shape his career. He earned his B.S. in History, Health, and Physical Education from St. Cloud State University in 1960 and later his M.S. in Social Studies from Bemidji State University in 1973.

In 1961, he married Myrna Niemann in Armstrong, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Myron began his teaching and coaching career in Browns Valley, Minnesota, where his track team won the conference championship in 1962. Later that year, he joined the Little Falls School District, teaching Social Studies and coaching basketball before founding the school’s cross-country program, which he led for more than 30 years until his retirement in 1997. Myron was inducted into the Little Falls Flyer Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020.

Beyond the classroom, Myron served as Community Services Director, expanding youth recreation and education programs and establishing partnerships that benefited generations of students. He was active in Scouting, serving as both Cubmaster and Scoutmaster of Troop 51 in Little Falls. Both of his sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Myron received recognition from the Central Minnesota Scout Council and the Minnesota DNR for his dedication to youth and outdoor education.

A respected civic leader, Myron, served on the Little Falls City Council and the Planning Commission, and he helped launch the community’s first economic-development program.

In retirement, he and Myrna enjoyed life on Lake Alexander and winters in Florida, where he served as president of his community association and co-chaired the golf committee. He cherished time with his family, his runners, and friends on the lake and in the woods at his hunting cabin near Longville.

Memorials are preferred to the Little Falls Flyer Athletic Boosters.