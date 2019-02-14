Myrna M. McCalla, 89, Becker

November 22, 1929 - February 11, 2019

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at South Santiago Lutheran Church, rural Clear Lake for Myrna M. McCalla, age 89, who passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Pastor Daryl Thul will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services at the church. Church prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21st at the funeral home.

Myrna was born November 22, 1929 in St. Cloud to Fred & Emma (Ness) Wipper. She married Don McCalla on December 10, 1946 at the Methodist parsonage in Becker. Myrna worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Highpoint Lodge on Briggs Lake for 42 years. She was a member of South Santiago Lutheran Church. Myrna was a fun loving and caring woman who enjoyed playing cards, reading, needle work, dancing, and listening to music. She especially loved baking and was most famous for her caramel rolls.

Survivors include her children, Barb Mruz of Becker, Roger (Denise) of Hackensack, Ken of Robbinsdale, Dean (Sherry) of Clear Lake, Diane (Tom) Aydt of Otsego, Barry (Pam) of Laporte, and Brad of Clear Lake; 15 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.