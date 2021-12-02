Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Numbers Down

Last weekend was the first weekend of muzzleloader deer hunting in the state of Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the DNR is reporting that nearly 1,800 deer were shot this past weekend which is down about 100 deer from last year. Schmitt says this follows the trend of the regular firearms season. He says with all the deer seasons combined in the state of Minnesota 170,200 deer have been harvested as of Tuesday this week. Schmitt says that number is down about 7% from about the same time last year. He doesn't think we'll hit the number the state harvested last year. The muzzleloader deer hunting season in Minnesota continues through December 12.

Ice fishing isn't far off in Central Minnesota and is available in some locations north of St. Cloud. Schmitt says they have 8-9 inches of ice on portions of Red Lake and people are using ATVs and walking on the ice there. He says people are fishing near Blackbuck, Bemidji and most locations north of Brainerd. Schmitt suggests sticking with small shallow lakes to start with when the conditions become safe.

In St. Paul at the River Center the St. Paul Ice Fishing Show is taking place Friday-Sunday. Schmitt says this is a great opportunity to take a look at the latest in ice fishing gear. He says they're aren't concerns right now with supply chain issues with these supplies but he'd buy the stuff you want in case there is a problem at some point within the next few months.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News it is available below.