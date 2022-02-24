MUST SEE: $6.6 Million Private Island For Sale Near Minneapolis

Imagine owning your own private island! You're probably imagining a tropical paradise where the sun is always shining and snow doesn't fall. But, did you know that you can have the privacy of a private island here in Minnesota?

Nathan Landucci with Landucci Homes, Realtor.com Nathan Landucci with Landucci Homes, Realtor.com loading...

It's true and there are several islands for sale in our great state...but, they definitely come with a huge price tag.

There's a $6.6 million mansion for sale on a private island just north of the Twin Cities. It's located at 1 Bald Eagle Is, White Bear Township. See, I told you it would come with a huge price tag. That's the kind of island you'd only be able to afford if you were the CEO of a huge company or won the lottery.

The mansion amasses a whopping 9,414 square feet and sits on top of a 2.33-acre island in Bald Eagle Lake. If you're wondering where that is exactly, it's in northeastern Ramsey County.

Inside, you'll find 5 bedrooms, 6 and a half bathrooms some of the most luxurious features and amenities on the market. There's a Deluxe chef's kitchen, racquetball court, professional home theater, several decks, and an audio speaker system throughout the entire home.

According to Realtor.com, the island can be accessed by car in the winter by driving over the ice. In the summer, the island is accessible by boat.

This is definitely for someone who wants to have a lifestyle of the rich and famous. Perhaps a #FakeGermanHeiress? Sorry, I've been binging too much Netflix lately. Check out some of the stunning photos below.