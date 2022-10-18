Music Of Meat Loaf Concert at Holy Angels this Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The music of Meat Loaf will be featured at a benefit concert in St. Cloud this weekend.

The 5th Avenue Revue Band featuring Grant Haake and Janelle Kendall are reviving their Bat Out of Hell show this Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. both nights.

Kendall says they just performed the show out in Los Angeles and she's excited to bring it back to St. Cloud.

The first set is Meat Loaf from a variety of albums. I get to do a whole bunch of duets, he also wrote Holding Out for a Hero, so I get to do that. And the second set is Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell literally front to back, note for note. It's so much fun because when people come to a Meat Loaf show, they tend to know all the words to every song.

The concert is at the Holy Angels Performing Arts Center and the proceeds will benefit the Fine Arts Program at St. Cloud Cathedral.

This is the kick-off to what they hope will be the beginning of an annual concert series at Holy Angels.

Tickets are $35 each.

Back in 2019, St. Cloud Cathedral invested in upgrades to the Holy Angels Performing Arts Center.