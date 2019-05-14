Cathedral Has Big Plans for Future of Holy Angels PAC

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Cathedral has a vision of turning their Performing Arts Center into more of a destination for the whole region. Recently the Catholic school raised nearly $102,000 in their Fund-A-Need campaign to make upgrades, in part, to the Holy Angels Performing Arts Center.

For the $70,000 we are going to be able to replace the existing sound system and everything that goes along with that. And then the balance will be used to replace the video and lighting systems.

Development Director Chris Schellinger says future upgrades will include improvements to the acoustics and the seating.

The Cathedral Fine Arts Association has a plan to turn the Holy Angels Performing Arts Center into a self-supporting venue as well as a destination venue for possibly bigger national acts.

The Fine Arts Association and has been helping to expand the vision of the Holy Angels Performing Arts Center.

Schellinger says they feel there's is room for a third entertainment venue downtown because size-wise they will be right between the Paramount Theatre and the Pioneer Place Theatre.

Fitting right in between those two venues in terms of the number of seating that we offer, we're close to downtown, and we look forward to working with both of those venues in terms of partnerships.

Right now the facility is primarily just being used by the students at Cathedral.

No timeline for future upgrades has been set yet.

About $70,000 of the $102,000 raised in the Fund-A-Need campaign will be going to Holy Angels, with about $30,000 going to improvements at the Cathedral historic gym.

The Fund-A-Need campaign is different than the ongoing Cathedral Campaign which is raising money to build a new building on campus.