St. Cloud High School Graduate Among Those Memorialized At MN State Fair

There's a lot to do at the Minnesota State Fair. All that fun, incredible food, great music, and 220+ events requires lots and lots of walking. So next time you take the time to sit down to relax and refresh at the Fair, you may be sitting on what is a touching tribute.

Get our free mobile app

Keep your eye out for the colorful memorial benches that are located all throughout the Fair grounds. Many of them are dedicated to loved ones that have passed away. Often times because that persons family had strong ties to the Fair.

Photo by YouTube via Fox 9 Photo by YouTube via Fox 9 loading...

Like Mark Edwards. His story is both heartbreaking and heartwarming. According to a report on Fox 9, Mark lost the love of his life to a brain bleed in February. Mark said of his wife Cheryl, "she absolutely loved the state fair." He went on to say, "I know the bench would’ve meant a lot to her."

Photo by YouTube via Fox 9 Photo by YouTube via Fox 9 loading...

Photo by YouTube via Fox 9 Photo by YouTube via Fox 9 loading...

But others celebrate happy times that continue on. Like the one for Karen Landin who had never missed a year since her first visit as a small child in the 40's until it was cancelled in 2020. The Star Tribune tells how her daughter and brother bought a bench for her in 2021 and she experienced pure joy at the surprise. She also got to take pictures on her bench and visit it anytime during the Fair.

Among the new benches this year is a memorial that honors local St. Cloud Cathedral High School graduate Mack Motzko, the son of Gophers coach Bob Motzko, who passed away in a car crash in Orono in July. He had been planning on moving to Canada to play Junior Hockey.

Photo by YouTube via Fox 9.JPG Photo by YouTube via Fox 9.JPG loading...

So next time you take a seat at the Fair, take a minute to appreciate the family that provided that bench.

Here is the lineup of The 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series