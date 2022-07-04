Multiple Stabbings in St. Cloud Fight

ST. CLOUD -- A late-night fight ended in multiple stabbings early Sunday morning.

St Cloud Police say they observed a fight in a parking lot at 5th Avenue and 1st Street South just before 2:00 a.m. During the fight, 44-year-old Maritza Mikado Lockett stabbed 35-year-old Tiesha Monique Moore and 19-year-old Maliyah Lashae Glenn.

Moore was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, while Glenn was treated at the hospital and then taken to Stearns County Jail and cited for disorderly conduct.

Another woman, 27-year-old Maria Shonell Price was also involved in the fight. Authorities say she was taken to the Stearns County Jail and cited for disorderly conduct.

Police say Lockett ran from the scene and has not been found. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department (320-251-1200) or Tri-County Crimestoppers (1-800-255-1301).