Multiple Departments Fighting Fire in Stearns County Cornfield

ST. JOSEPH -- Multiple fire departments are battling a blaze in a Stearns County cornfield Friday afternoon.

The fire is burning in a field along County Road 2 between 328th Street and 95th Avenue in St. Joseph. A large cloud of smoke can be seen all the way from St. Cloud.

The St. Joseph Fire Department, Avon Fire Department, and Stearns County Sheriff's Office are among the agencies on the scene and a helicopter is working to help put out the flames.

The sheriff's office says details remain limited. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.