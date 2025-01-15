Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Fergus Falls Church

FERGUS FALLS (WJON News) -- Damage from a fire at a church in Fergus Falls will likely exceed $500,000.

Fire crews were called to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church shortly after 9 Tuesday morning.

An attached school was evacuated.

As fire crews arrived, firefighters encountered moderate to heavy smoke in the office area and smoke pouring from the roof. They deployed hose lines to the main level and the basement to confine the fire, which involved an enclosure surrounding the generator exhaust venting. The fire then breached the enclosure and spread. Crews were able to remove wall and ceiling material, and the roof decking to finally knock down the fire.

There was significant damage to portions of the church office and the church sanctuary had smoke damage. Fire doors between the church and the school kept smoke damage to a minimum in the school. It's believed the fire followed the generator exhaust from the basement to the roof.

One firefighter suffered a cut from falling debris and was treated on-site and remained on scene.