Multiple Agencies Rush to Analyze Minnesota Flood Risk

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Federal and state agencies are using snow tubes, stream gauges and satellites to measure Minnesota's risk of flooding this spring.

The National Weather Service has already predicted an above average flood risk this spring due to the winter's heavy snowfall. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Geological Survey are monitoring the depth and flow of streams and rivers across the state to assess how much water they can take in before overflowing.

Researchers are studying the snowpack, the amount of snow covering the ground that's accumulated this winter. Army Corps of Engineers researchers are weighing the snowpack to measure its water content.

Hydrologist James Fallon says the biggest unknown factor is how quickly the snow will melt. He hopes for temperatures to gradually warm up this spring.