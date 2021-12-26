Multi-Vehicle Pileup Reported on I-94 in Western Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol reported a pileup of about 50 vehicles Saturday afternoon along Interstate-94 between Alexandria and Fergus Falls, northwest of the Twin Cities.

No fatalities or life-threatening injuries resulted in the multi-vehicle crash, according to Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

I-94 eastbound at Exit 77 near Ashby was temporarily closed.

About 50 vehicles were initially reported in the pile-up amid snowy conditions, including several semi tractor-trailers.