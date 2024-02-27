Mr. Basketball Finalist From St. Cloud

St. Cloud Tech senior guard Tameron Ferguson has been named one of the 10 finalists for Mr. Basketball in the state. Ferguson is the state's leading scorer averaging 36 points, 5.5 assists and 5 rebounds a game.

Other finalists include:

Isaac Asuma from Cherry High School. Averages 18 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks a game. He has signed to play for the University of Minnesota

Daniel Freitag from Breck High School. Averaging 25 points a game. He's signed with Wisconsin.

Casmir Chavis from Park Center. Averages 22 points per game.

Kyle Jorgensen from Minneapolis Washburn. Averaging 22 points a game. He's signed with Colorado State.

Isaiah Johnson from Totino-Grace. Averaging 19 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He's signed with Miami.

Jalen Langsy of Shakopee. He averages 23 points per game.

Jack Robison of Lakeville North. Averages 23 points and 6 rebounds a game. He's signed with Wisconsin.

Jackson McAndrew of Wayzata. Averages 25 points per game. He has signed with Creighton.

Andy Stefonowicz of Minnetonka. Averages 18 points per game. He has signed with North Dakota State.

The final 5 will be announced on March 17 with the winner announced after the state tournament.