Mounds View Man Pleads Guilty in Child Solicitation Case

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Mounds View man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge stemming from an undercover operation by the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 44-year-old Zachary Meyer and an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl began chatting online in December 2023. Those conversations took place in an online forum where the solicitation of children often takes place.

Months later, court records indicate the conversations turned sexual and were initiated by Meyer. The charges also allege Meyer sent the undercover officer a pornographic video clip.

Meyer was arrested and charged with the solicitation of a child, describing sexual conduct with a child using electronics, and distributing sexual material to a child through electronics.

He pleaded guilty on Friday to the describing sexual conduct with a child charge and will be sentenced on November 8th.

