Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital After Crashing into Motorhome

RICE -- A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a motorhome Sunday night.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 155th Street just north of Rice.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 57-year-old John Weiss, of Lino Lakes, was heading East on Highway 10 when a camper drove through the intersection and pulled out in front of Weiss causing him to crash into the vehicle.

Weiss was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the motorhome, 17-year-old Rachel Solberg of Monticello, and her 5 passengers were not hurt.