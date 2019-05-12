Motorcyclist Hurt After Crash with a Deer

DARWIN -- An Eden Valley woman was hurt after she hit a deer on her motorcycle.

The incident happened just before 8:30 Friday night on County Road 11, east of 655th Avenue in Darwin Township.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says 30-year-old Julia Zaka'an was heading east on County Road 11 when she hit a deer, causing her to be thrown from her motorcycle.

She was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital, then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities say she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crash, deer, injuries, motorcycle
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top