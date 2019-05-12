Motorcyclist Hurt After Crash with a Deer

DARWIN -- An Eden Valley woman was hurt after she hit a deer on her motorcycle.

The incident happened just before 8:30 Friday night on County Road 11, east of 655th Avenue in Darwin Township.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says 30-year-old Julia Zaka'an was heading east on County Road 11 when she hit a deer, causing her to be thrown from her motorcycle.

She was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital, then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities say she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.