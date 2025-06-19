Many new laws will take effect on July 1st in Minnesota. Lawmaker, State Representative Tim O'Driscoll joined me on WJON to break down some of these new laws.

Watercraft Operating License

A new state law will require a watercraft permit for some boaters starting July 1, 2025. O'Driscoll says the 1-time $34.95 fee will apply starting July 1 for those 12 years of age or older born after June 30, 2004. He says the plan is to phase it in through 2028. O'Driscoll says in the year 2028 if you are born after 1987 you'll need to have a a driver's license and watercraft permit to operate a boat. Anyone born prior to 1987 will not need to have this permit. O'Driscoll says he understands the need to increase the knowledge of operating a watercraft but believes this is overkill.

Lane Splitting in Minnesota

In Minnesota, lane splitting for motorcycles becomes legal on July 1. This allows motorcyclists to pass between lanes of slow-moving or stopped traffic, but with specific restrictions. The law limits lane splitting to a maximum speed of 25 mph and requires that the motorcycle's speed not exceed the surrounding traffic by more than 15 mph. O'Driscoll says he is not a fan of this law. He is concerned this will lead to more accidents involving motorcycles.

Cannabis Tax Increase

The cannabis tax in Minnesota is set to increase from 10% to 15% starting July 1, 2025. This tax increase will apply to all products containing cannabis, including CBD and hemp-derived cannabinoids. This change is part of the budget bills passed by the Minnesota Legislature in June 2025 and is anticipated to generate a significant amount of additional revenue for the state. This increase will position Minnesota with one of the highest cannabis taxes in the country. O'Driscoll says this is opening a brand new industry and the legislature has realized there are some areas in the law that needed to be shored up.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with State Representative Tim O'Driscoll, click below.