Motorcycle Driver Killed in Crash Near Feeport

FREEPORT -- A Brooklyn Park man has died in a crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday near Freeport.

Get our free mobile app

Fifty-four-year-old John Eric Nelson was driving his motorcycle heading east when he came into contact with a semi and then went into the ditch.

The semi-driver, a 63-year-old man from Ottawa, was not hurt.

New Sculpture Celebrates Paramount's 100th Anniversary