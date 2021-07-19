Motorcycle Driver Killed in Crash Near Feeport
FREEPORT -- A Brooklyn Park man has died in a crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday near Freeport.
Fifty-four-year-old John Eric Nelson was driving his motorcycle heading east when he came into contact with a semi and then went into the ditch.
The semi-driver, a 63-year-old man from Ottawa, was not hurt.
