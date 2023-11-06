Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash in Wright County

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A man was hurt when the motorcycle he was driving crashed.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday on northbound Highway 25 in Monticello.

Troopers say 28-year-old Tony Sisophan of Mounds View was taking the exit ramp for east Interstate 94 when the bike left the road.

Sisopham was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

