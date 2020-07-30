Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- A motorcycle driver was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Big Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:00 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 17 at Highway 10.

Forty-three-year-old David Dimaggio of Elk River was stopped at the light on County Road 17 when his bike was rear-ended by a car.

Dimaggio was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 19-year-old Noah Hedlund of Monticello, was not hurt.