Analysis of Google search data for 2025 reveals the most misspelled words for Minnesota and America. The most misspelled word in Minnesota based on research conducted by word unscrambling experts at WordUnscrambler.pro is "Successful".

The most misspelled word in South Dakota is "Beautiful", in North Dakota it's "Daughter", in Iowa it's "Through" and in Wisconsin it's "Different".

America's most misspelled words:

1. Definitely - 33 500 searches.

2. Separate - 30 000 searches.

3. Necessary - 29 000 searches.

4. Believe - 28 500 searches.

5. Through - 28 000 searches.

6. Gorgeous - 27 000 searches.

7. Neighbor - 25 500 searches.

8. Business - 24 200 searches.

9. Favorite - 23 000 searches.

10. Restaurant - 22 500 searches.

The methodology according to Word Scrambler indicates they used Google Trends to discover the most misspelled words and Ahrefs to find the number of searches. Americas most misspelled words can be discovered in Google Trends by searching for "How do you spell" and "How to spell". Ahrefs shows many variations of misspelling searches like 'spell beautiful' or 'how do I spell beautiful '. They added up 120 search variations of top spelling searches.