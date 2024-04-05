Morrison County Sheriff Asks For Tips on Wire Theft Case

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying anyone in connection to the theft of wire from an irrigation pivot.

Officials say about $10,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from an irrigation pivot at Royal Farms. The theft happened about one mile west of Royalton in Bellevue Township sometime around March 28th.

Get our free mobile app

It’s believed a vehicle was driven into the field to steal the wire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:

Poultry Farms Using Lasers to Keep Wild Birds Away

Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

GALLERY!! The Foley Mansion is Ready for the Public