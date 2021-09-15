Morrison County Deputies Recover Property Reported Stolen in 2020

MOTLEY -- Authorities in Morrison County recovered property reported stolen last fall.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says deputies carried out a search warrant at a home just off Highway 10 in Scandia Valley Township south of Motley on Wednesday.

During the search, authorities found two enclosed trailers filled with items that were reported stolen in a burglary in November 2020. Authorities say the trailers and the items inside have an estimated value of more than $30,000.

Deputies questioned 40-year-old Derek Holmberg of Motley, who they say admitted his involvement in the burglary. He was arrested and awaits formal charges in the incident.

