Morrison Co. Law Enforcement Complete Offender Verification

LITTLE FALLS -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office has just completed their annual check of all sex offenders living in the county.

Fifty-one predatory offenders were checked by the Sheriff's Office, Pierz Police Department, Motley Police Department, and Royalton Police Department. Of that number, 24 were Level 1 offenders, five were Level 2, one was Level 3, and 21 were not assigned a risk level.

Level 1 offenders are those deemed by the Department of Corrections as those least likely to re-offend while Level 3 offenders are considered the most likely.

Forty-eight additional offenders were checked by the Little Falls Police Department, which are not part of the breakdown.

All but one individual was found to be in compliant with conditions imposed on them. Thirty-year-old Harlan Swanson has charges pending through the Morrison County Attorney's Office for failing to register his current address, which is a felony.