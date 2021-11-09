More Theft from Vehicle in Waite Park and St. Cloud

Tri County Crimestoppers is reporting more theft from vehicles in Waite Park and St. Cloud. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says an Apple I-pad and Apple Mac Book were taken from a vehicle in the parking lot at Parkwood 18. Mages says at the 400 block of Division Street in Waite Park 2 firearms were taken from a vehicle there.

Mages says in St. Cloud there was a theft from vehicle in the 2900 block of Division Street West and another one at the 200 block of Wilson Ave NE. She says St. Cloud has three burglaries to report. The first was in the 1600 block of University Drive SE where an apartment was entered and valuables were taken. Another burglary took place in the 100 block of St. Germain Street East were electronics were taken from a residence. A 3rd St. Cloud burglary took place on the 2000 block of 27th street southeast where a package was taken from an entry way.

Mages says make sure to not leave valuable items in the viewing area of potential thieves and don't forget to lock your vehicles. She says large parking lots with lots of people are often targeted areas by thieves.

If you have any information in these crimes or any other unsolved crimes in the Tri County Area please contact Tri County Crimestoppers at 800-255-1301, log on to tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on "submit a tip" or download the P3 mobile app.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.