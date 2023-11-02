Wallet and License Plate Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a couple of theft from vehicles. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates one happened on the 10 block of 15th Avenue North. A brown wallet was taken with cash and credit cards inside. A Nintendo Switch and games were also taken from that vehicle. Another theft from vehicle took place on the 200 block of 3rd Street North at a gym parking lot. The victim is reporting that his license plate was stolen while inside.

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 10 block of 14th Avenue Northeast where there was forced entry into an apartment. Mages says a Playstation, Xbox and laptop were taken.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on 800 block of 11th Street South. The vehicle is a 2019 red Nissan Sentra with Minnesota License KBF9.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.