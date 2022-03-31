More than Just the Games to Explore at the WBB Final Four

Target Center is hosting the NCAA women's basketball final four this week. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. Hopkins High School graduate Paige Bueckers is one of the top players for Connecticut who play Stanford Friday night at 8:30 p.m. Hayes says there is lots of activities surrounding the event for fans to take part in. Hayes gives examples below.

NCAA Women’s Final Four, April 1-3: The NCAA Women’s Final Four is tipping off in the Twin Cities at Target Center, home to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. Here’s a free and open to the public fan guide beyond the games:

Party on the Plaza, Target Center, April 1 and April 2 (free) : pre-game event outside the main entrance of Target Center, featuring music, games, photo opps, special appearances by former NCAA players, etc.; plus, championship game red carpet arrivals. Tourney Town, Minneapolis Convention Center, April 1, 2 and 3 (free): aka the official NCAA fan fest featuring sports activations, games, pep rallies, appearances by the participating team bands, cheer squads and mascots, and more. Super Saturday Practice, Target Center, April 3 (free): Team practice open to public from 12:30-3:15 p.m. The NCAA Bounce, Minneapolis Convention Center, April 3 (free): 18 are invited to participate to dribble alongside thousands of fans on the streets of Minneapolis. Title IX FanFest, Mall of America, March 27-April 3 (free): In honor of the 50th anniversary of the landmark education amendment Title IX, MOA is celebrating 50 years of women and girls in sports, with fun activities throughout Mall of America all week long, including performances by local trapeze groups, Timberwolves dancers, Irish dancers, yoga classes and more. Kiddos can also put their basketball skills to the test by visiting the Bucket Challenge, located at the North Entrance.

The NCAA Women’s Final Four is tipping off in the Twin Cities at Target Center, home to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. Here’s a free and open to the public fan guide beyond the games: Explore Minnesota’s event database highlights hundreds of seasonal events across the state.

Exploreminnesota.com offers endless trip planning resources, things to do and places to go so travelers can recharge every season of the year.

Visitors can also call 888-VISITMN or live chat with one of our Minnesota travel experts.

Share your sights and get real time travel inspiration using the state’s popular travel hashtag #OnlyinMN.

Get our free mobile app

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alyssa Hayes it is available below.