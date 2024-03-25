More Snow – Ice On The Way Monday

UNDATED (WJON News) - While central Minnesota digs out from an overnight snowstorm, officials are warning the storm isn’t over yet.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Storm Warning until 7:00 am tomorrow. Forecasters say steady snow, or a rain–snow mix, will continue today with a possibility of another 2 to 5 inches of snow, and Northeast winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour will develop Monday night.

A combination of snow, ice, and high winds will cause more travel difficulties before the storm system exits Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service reports the St. Cloud area received 7.1 inches of snow through Monday morning.

THIS MONTH'S MOST READ STORIES:

Poultry Farms Using Lasers to Keep Wild Birds Away

Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

GALLERY!! The Foley Mansion is Ready for the Public