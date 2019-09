ST. CLOUD -- You have another chance to learn the opportunities available to be a census taker.

Census Job Days will be held again at St. Cloud Public Library Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and also on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

According to the government's website, the pay rate for our area is $14 an hour.