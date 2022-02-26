Moorhead Man Sentenced for Child Pornography Distribution

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Moorhead man has been sentenced for distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Joey Gonzales was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Court records show between 2016 and 2020 Gonzales advertised, solicited, and traded videos and pictures showing the sexual abuse of children online and via email.

Gonzales pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography in August 2021.

