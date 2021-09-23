Moorhead Felon Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Loaded Gun

ST. PAUL – A Moorhead man pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally possessing a firearm in his residence after a minor was shot and killed with his gun.

According to court documents, on March 2, 2021, 34-year-old Phillip Jones, Jr., had a Walther .40 caliber pistol in his Moorhead residence.

While Jones was away from the residence, a visiting child found the loaded gun under a large snack chip box in the kitchen. The gun went off, hitting and killing a second child.

Get our free mobile app

Jones has multiple prior felony convictions in Hennepin and Anoka Counties and therefore is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.