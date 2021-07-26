Moon Dogs Outslug Rox 12-7

The Rox rallied from down 7-0 to tie the game at 7 apiece in the 4th inning only to see the Moon Dogs break the tie with 3 runs in the 7th inning and then added 1 run in the 8th inning and 1 run in the 9th inning. The Rox got 3 hits, a run scored and 2 RBIs from Bobby Goodloe. Joseph Battaglia allowed 4 hits and 5 earned runs in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss.

Get our free mobile app

The Rox are 13-5 in the 2nd half of the season. The Rox leads the 2nd half Great Plains West division standings by 2 games over Mankato. St. Cloud will play at La Crosse tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.