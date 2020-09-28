Monticello Woman Taken To Hospital After Two Vehicle Crash

MONTICELLO -- One person was was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Monticello Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around noon at the intersection of Highway 25 and 6th Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Honda Odyssey driven by 78-year-old Darlene Dick of Monticello, pulled across Highway 25, failed to yield and was struck by another vehicle.

Dick was not hurt however her passenger, 70-year-old Sandra Dick of Monticello, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 22-year-old Cole Jenson of Monticello, was not hurt.