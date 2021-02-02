Monticello Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

MONTICELLO -- A Monticello woman was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Wright County.

The incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. Monday along Highway 25 in Monticello Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 26-year-old William Burrows, of Grass Valley, California, was heading south on Highway 25, when he veered into the northbound lane and struck a Buick.

Burrows was not hurt.

The driver of the Buick, 62-year-old Christine Stevens, was taken to CentraCare Health in Monticello with non-life threatening injuries.

