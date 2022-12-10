Monticello Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 25 in Buffalo

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A Monticello woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo Saturday morning. The incident happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Highway 25.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van and two SUVs were all going north on Highway 25 when they collided.

The driver of one of the SUVs, 56-year-old Jodie Dessellier, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other SUV, 47-year-old Rhonda Rezac, and the driver of the van, 46-year-old Hector Hoppe, were not hurt.

Authorities say snowy road conditions may have been a factor in the crash.

