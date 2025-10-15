Monticello Man Injured In I-94 Crash While Navigating Curves
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. in Monticello.
Get our free mobile app
Forty-three-year-old Satesh Barran of Monticello was traveling west on the interstate when he lost control around a curve and collided with the median barrier.
Barran was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wright County Sheriff's Office, Monticello Fire Department, and CentraCare Ambulance assisted at the scene.
20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s
Take a trip down memory lane — and down Main Street — with these photos from the 1970s that capture small-town life before social media and smartphones, when things were simpler, slower, and full of real-world experiences.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz