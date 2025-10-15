MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. in Monticello.

Forty-three-year-old Satesh Barran of Monticello was traveling west on the interstate when he lost control around a curve and collided with the median barrier.

Barran was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wright County Sheriff's Office, Monticello Fire Department, and CentraCare Ambulance assisted at the scene.