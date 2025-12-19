MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the incident occurred on Thursday at approximately 2:00 p.m. A car was traveling north on Highway 25 while a second vehicle was preparing to turn left onto School Boulevard from southbound Highway 25, when they collided.

Twenty-one-year-old Javier Duarte of Buffalo was taken to the Buffalo ER with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old boy driving the vehicle that was turning, as well as his 17-year-old passenger, were not hurt.