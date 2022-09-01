Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home.
A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
The 14-year-old child reported the incidents at her school in April. She reported finding cameras in her bedroom and bathroom, including a camera in the floor vent of her bedroom, a charging cube containing a camera in an electrical outlet, and cameras in the bathroom where she showers.
Wright County officers met with Winter and confiscated his phone. He allegedly admitted to knowing there were things on his phone that shouldn't be there, including nude photos.
Court records show investigators found an SD card containing more than one million still images of the girl and four videos.
There is no jail booking photo currently available.
