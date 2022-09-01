Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl

BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home.

A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.

The 14-year-old child reported the incidents at her school in April. She reported finding cameras in her bedroom and bathroom, including a camera in the floor vent of her bedroom, a charging cube containing a camera in an electrical outlet, and cameras in the bathroom where she showers.

Wright County officers met with Winter and confiscated his phone. He allegedly admitted to knowing there were things on his phone that shouldn't be there, including nude photos.

Get our free mobile app

Court records show investigators found an SD card containing more than one million still images of the girl and four videos.

There is no jail booking photo currently available.

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.